Several Topeka locations to host Washburn Volleyball watch parties for NCAA tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several locations in Topeka are preparing to host watch parties of the livestreamed quarterfinal match against Washburn University and West Texas A&M in the NCAA Volleyball Championship tournament.

Washburn University says its No. 6 ranked volleyball team will make its third appearance in the history of the program at the NCAA Volleyball National Tournament.

The Ichabods are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will take on No. 6 seed West Texas A&M in the quarterfinal match at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Tampa Bay.

Several locations in Topeka will stream the game to support the team:

Johnny’s Tavern, 2821 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4016 SW Huntoon St.

The Pennant, 915 S Kansas Ave.

Evergy Plaza , 630 S Kansas Ave.

The University said there will also be a free livestream of the match, which will include the current score appearing at the top of the page. To view the stream, click HERE.

WU said this will be the quarterfinal match in the national championship. The winner of this match will move on to the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 10. The national championship game will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.