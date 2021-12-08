Advertisement

Saline County earthquake felt across Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude from the U.S. Geological Survey of 4.3 and centered in Gypsum was felt across the state Wednesday morning at around 7:45. Viewers and social media followers reported the earthquake being felt in Ellsworth, Newton, Overland Park, Marion, Wichita, Roxbury, Salina, Lindsborg, Abilene and other communities.

Gypsum is approximately 20 miles southeast of Salina in Saline County.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported the earthquake at a 4.2 magnitude with small aftershocks under 3.0.

Here is a sampling of viewer and reader comments on the earthquake:

  • “I felt it in Great Bend lasted like 2-3 seconds of light shaking. If I was walking around I wouldn’t have noticed.”
  • “We are here in Lincoln and we felt it too! At first we thought it was a big truck going down the street.”
  • “We live 20 miles straight south of Russell, Ks on Hwy 281 and we were lying in bed and both of us felt the 106 year old 2 story limestone home shake just slightly and the roof pop.”
  • “I did not feel this one but it’s still super weird/scary/infuriating that earthquakes are happening in Kansas.”
  • “Northern Russell County. I felt the bed shake from side to side for about 4 or 5 seconds.”
  • We were asleep—like a booming! It moved our bed—cat jumped across the room! Whole house shook!
  • “Wow, we just had a solid earthquake near Roxbury, Kansas! The whole house shook and some items fell.”
  • Felt it southeast of Rush Center. It lasted only about 3 seconds, but it was almost like I heard it coming, before I felt it. Sounded like a sudden strong wind hit the house and the windows rattled, followed by a ‘knocking’ sound.”
  • “It felt like someone nudged my office chair with me in it, here in St. John.”
  • “I felt my bed shake for a few seconds...I thought my cat was on my bed scratching himself but no cat on my bed! 2nd time in my life I have felt shakes from an earthquake.”

