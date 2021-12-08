Return of Red Stocking Breakfast brings boost for families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Stocking Breakfast is back this year.

Attendees will find a few twists on this holiday tradition, but the same great reasons to attend: supporting children and families.

When long-time host for this holiday tradition, Carlos O’Kellys, closed during the pandemic, The Pennant’s owner Aim Strategies told Kansas Children’s Service League they’d be happy to help!

“We’ve supported Kansas Children’s Service League, just as Aim, in the past, and when (KCSL) came to us, we were like yeah! We’ll jump at the opportunity,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of Aim Strategies. “Part of what we’re doing down here, downtown, is not only to rebuild downtown, it’s to better the community as a whole.”

The Pennant is donating the space, plus all the food and their labor costs, which means every ticket people buy goes - not to overhead - but right to KCSL’s programs to protect and promote the well-being of children.

“We say stronger families start at KCSL,” KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd said. “We know parents need support. We know kids need support. So that’s what we do. We bring together people who can support them and get them through those tough times, but then teach them how to get through those tough times on their own in the future.”

The Pennant’s partnership is perfect timing. Red Stocking Breakfast attendees will enjoy the surrounding of their Mistletoe popup.

“The decorations are incredible! They are ready to go for Christmas,” Cozadd said.

As for the menu, expect some surprises.

“We’re going to make some special Pennant-style breakfast burritos, little things like that will put a twist on the Red Stocking Breakfast,” Wagoner said. “It just won’t be traditional biscuits and gravy, bacon, eggs and things like that. You’ll have to come down and check it out!”

The Red Stocking Breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 am Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka. 13 NEWS anchor Melissa Brunner and Chief Photojournalist Doug Brown are honorary chairpersons this year.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and may be purchased through 5 p.m. Friday at www.kcsl.org. They’ll also be available at the door for $18.

