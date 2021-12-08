Advertisement

Return of Red Stocking Breakfast brings boost for families

The Pennant is the new home for KCSL's Red Stocking Breakfast.
The Pennant is the new home for KCSL's Red Stocking Breakfast.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Stocking Breakfast is back this year.

Attendees will find a few twists on this holiday tradition, but the same great reasons to attend: supporting children and families.

When long-time host for this holiday tradition, Carlos O’Kellys, closed during the pandemic, The Pennant’s owner Aim Strategies told Kansas Children’s Service League they’d be happy to help!

“We’ve supported Kansas Children’s Service League, just as Aim, in the past, and when (KCSL) came to us, we were like yeah! We’ll jump at the opportunity,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of Aim Strategies. “Part of what we’re doing down here, downtown, is not only to rebuild downtown, it’s to better the community as a whole.”

The Pennant is donating the space, plus all the food and their labor costs, which means every ticket people buy goes - not to overhead - but right to KCSL’s programs to protect and promote the well-being of children.

“We say stronger families start at KCSL,” KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd said. “We know parents need support. We know kids need support. So that’s what we do. We bring together people who can support them and get them through those tough times, but then teach them how to get through those tough times on their own in the future.”

The Pennant’s partnership is perfect timing. Red Stocking Breakfast attendees will enjoy the surrounding of their Mistletoe popup.

“The decorations are incredible! They are ready to go for Christmas,” Cozadd said.

As for the menu, expect some surprises.

“We’re going to make some special Pennant-style breakfast burritos, little things like that will put a twist on the Red Stocking Breakfast,” Wagoner said. “It just won’t be traditional biscuits and gravy, bacon, eggs and things like that. You’ll have to come down and check it out!”

The Red Stocking Breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 am Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka. 13 NEWS anchor Melissa Brunner and Chief Photojournalist Doug Brown are honorary chairpersons this year.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and may be purchased through 5 p.m. Friday at www.kcsl.org. They’ll also be available at the door for $18.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Valerie Lynn Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on NW Topeka...
Jackson County woman arrested on meth count in North Topeka
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
In Washington and Kansas, memorial arrangements finalized for Sen. Robert Dole
Downtown Topeka businesses started decorating for Christmas time and the Greater Topeka...
Downtown Topeka businesses encourage “window shopping” with GPT decorating contest
Jim Knecht
Silver Alert cancelled after Marysville man found
USD 345 shared a release saying the Seaman band directors, Ryan Simpson (left) and Cary Stahly...
Two band directors, in the same district, named Directors of the Year
KU, KState, BCBS pause employee COVID vaccine mandates in light of court ruling