Rep. Mann introduces bill to maintain flexible banking regulations due to economic impact of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann has introduced a bill to continue flexible regulations to 2024 for the banking industry due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he introduced the Community Bank Relief Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said the bill would extend regulatory flexibility for community banks throughout the nation through the direction of regulators to maintain an 8.5% Community Bank Leverage Ration through 2024.

“Prior to serving in public office, I worked in commercial real estate and served on the board of directors and loan committee for a community bank. I know firsthand how important banks and other financial institutions are to a thriving rural economy,” said Rep. Mann. “This temporary regulatory relief has allowed community banks to serve as lifelines for Main Street businesses during the pandemic by originating more than $148 billion in Payroll Protection Program loans. My legislation will extend regulatory relief and ensure that community banks can continue to serve their customers while balance sheets and loan demand can return to normal levels.”

Congressman Mann said the CBLR was created by Congress in 2018 with bipartisan support to simplify capital requirements and reduce compliance burdens faced by smaller banks. He said the CBLR minimum threshold was originally 9%, however, the CARES Act dropped that to 8% in 2020 and 8.5% in 2021.

“Community banks in Kansas and across the nation have played a vitally important role in supporting their customers and communities during the past 18 months of a historic pandemic and the economic fallout that followed,” said Doug Wareham, President & CEO of the Kansas Bankers Association. “Those same banks should not be unnecessarily burdened by the unprecedented federal stimulus payments and financial relief, including Paycheck Protection Program funds, that have ballooned many community banks’ balance sheets. The 24-month temporary and targeted capital relief provided by the Community Bank Relief Act will help ensure that banks can serve their local depositors as bank balance sheets and loan demand returns to normal. We applaud Congressman Mann for recognizing the need for a pragmatic solution to this dilemma.”

Mann said the temporary relief is warranted. He said large-scale government stimulus has created unprecedented balance sheet growth at community banks and has put pressure on CBLR unrelated to the increased risk. He said the CBLR is set to go back to 9% in 2022, and with balance sheets still inflated from several additional rounds of stimulus, community banks have relied on an extension of the increased capital requirement.

“The Community Bank Relief Act of 2021 is a vital issue to our Kansas community banks,” said Shawn P. Mitchell, President & CEO of the Community Bankers Association of Kansas. “We wholeheartedly support the Bill and thank Congressman Mann for standing up for our Kansas community banks and the communities that they serve.”

“H.R. 6145 provides a sensible, temporary solution without undue risk to the financial system or to the communities in which these banks operate,” said the American Bankers Association.

Mann said his legislation is supported by the Kansas Bankers Association, the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.