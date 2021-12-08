RCPD makes 24 stops during Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department made a total of 24 stops during its 9-day Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, which ran from Nov. 20 - 29, 2021, the Riley County Police Department said it gave out five speeding citations, along with 13 other citations. Altogether, it said officers made 24 stops during the campaign.

RCPD said the effort aggressively targeted and removed impaired drivers from Kansas roads and was facilitated by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Department said it will continue to be vigilant in the enforcement of Kansas laws during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the upcoming year.

