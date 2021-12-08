Advertisement

Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities took an Oskaloosa woman into custody after a pursuit Tuesday.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a notice from the Jefferson Co. trying to locate a woman reported to be suicidal and intoxicated. Sheriff Tim Morse says deputies eventually found the woman near 222nd and K. Rd. They attempted to negotiate the woman, who possessed three firearms, to surrender to law enforcement.

The woman fled, leading deputies on an hour-long chase before crashing into the fence of an electrical substation. The woman surrendered about another hour later, being assessed by EMS and taken to a hosptial for further evaluation.

