Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Killeen, Texas, swarmed a mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded and led to an evacuation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly in stable condition, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about 6 feet tall. Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

The incident at the Killeen Mall was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

“We have received phone calls from employees and patrons at the mall who are sheltering in place and we are systematically escorting them out safely,” Kimble said.

When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, police warned the community to stay away but did not reveal they were responding to an active shooter situation.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL,” a police tweet stated.

When asked why the initial call went out as a “disturbance” and not an “active shooter situation,” Kimble said, “When these things happen, we get multiple phone calls. There were 20-30 phone calls with people saying different things.”

“There were probably people yelling and screaming and multiple calls were coming in and our dispatchers probably used that code of ‘disturbance’ just to get people started at the mall and then sorting through the calls,” the police chief said.

Kimble said all stores inside the mall were open at the time of the shooting.

“It’s the holiday season and there are innocent people who are hurt and I’m asking you, if you know anything about this, please contact the Killeen Police Department so we can resolve this case,” the police chief said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Valerie Lynn Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on NW Topeka...
Jackson County woman arrested on meth count in North Topeka
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Topeka City Council approves DREAMS grants to help improve neighborhoods
Topeka City Council approves grants to help improve neighborhoods
The Pennant is the new home for the Red Stocking Breakfast benefiting KCSL.
KCSL grateful for return of Red Stocking Breakfast