No Omicron, but Kansas sees COVID cases continue climb

KDHE's COVID dashboard reflects a continued upward trend in daily case numbers.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment says it has not yet identified any cases of the Omicron variant in Kansas, but the state continues to see overall COVID case numbers rise.

KDHE’s Wednesday update shows 4,443 new cases since Monday, with 25 deaths and 116 hospitalizations. Hospital capacity is trending back up, after seeing declining numbers since early September.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia went back to its most restrictive visitation policy Wednesday. The hospital says it is caring for three COVID-positive patients right now, and is seeing it’s patient numbers and community spread trending up.

The number of active COVID clusters is down three from a week ago, 154 total compared to 157 in last Wednesday’s report. Of those, 43 are in K-thru-12 schools, which is six fewer than last week.

Seven schools are listed as exposure locations, which KDHE defines as having five or more cases in the prior 14 days. Among them is Rossville Schools with 17 cases and Hartford High School in Lyon Co. with 10 cases. Last Friday, Rossville canceled classes at its grade school and high school Friday, Dec. 4 because the cases had so many students quarantined, and they had exhausted their testing supplies.

Other exposure locations include Wabaunsee Junior High School sports, and Anew Healthcare of Nortonville in Jefferson Co.

