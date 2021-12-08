Advertisement

New NDAA prevents dishonorable discharge for military personnel who do not get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday recess, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NDAA, passed on Tuesday night, includes provisions ending dishonorable discharges for military personnel who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine and prevents punishment for those who make political statements on social media.

On Tuesday night, Dec. 7, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2022.

“Last night, I voted yes on National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA),” said LaTurner. “The FY2022 NDAA equips our military with the resources they need to keep themselves and the American people safe.”

LaTurner continued to state the legislation reverses recent cuts to national security; restores funds for shipbuilding, procurement and missile defense; and also gives troops a pay raise.

“Under this legislation, our armed forces will have the appropriate tools to deter and defeat our adversaries at a time when Russia and China continue to threaten our national security,” he said.

LaTurner applauded the removal of the red flag law provision. He said the bill also ensures men and women in the military will not be dishonorably discharged if they do not wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine or be punished for political statements on social media accounts.

The Junior Congressman for Kansas’s Second Congressional District said the legislation takes necessary steps to advance military readiness, defend interests at home and abroad, and protect the nation’s servicemen and women.

