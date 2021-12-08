Advertisement

Kansas Veterans’ Home honored with 5-star achievement

FILE
FILE(Gray DC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Veterans’ Home was honored on Wednesday with a 5-star quality rating achievement.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says for the second quarter in a row, the Kansas Veterans’ Home was recently given a Five Star Quality Rating from the Nursing Home Compare Five Star Quality Rating Analysis Report. She said the latest report was released on Nov. 18, 2021.

“Our veterans should be treated with the utmost respect and care,” said Gov. Kelly. “Congratulations to the Kansas Veterans’ Home on receiving a five-star rating for the second quarter in a row. You should be proud of your work to support and improve the lives of Kansas veterans.”

Gov. Kelly said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services created the five-star system to help residents and caregivers compare nursing homes on topics considered to be most important and gives “snapshots” of the quality of each nursing home. She said the rating, which can be between 1 and 5 stars, combines results and data from the following three resources:

  • Health Inspections - The rating analyzes the three most recent Annual CMS Health Inspections Surveys and investigations resulting from complaints. The inspections decide the extent to which a nursing home has met quality requirements.
  • Staffing - The rating analyzes information about the number of hours of care given on average to each resident each day by nursing staff. The rating considers differences in the levels of residents’ care needs in each home.
  • Quality of Resident Care Measures - The rating looks at information from 17 different physical and clinical measures for nursing home residents. It looks at how well a home is caring for residents’ physical and clinical needs.

The Kansas Governor said a star rating is calculated for each of the three sources, along with an overall rating. She said homes with five stars are those that provide well above average quality. Homes with one star are considered to have a quality far below average.

“To attain this goal is a high accomplishment for the KVH Staff,” said Bill Turner, Acting Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office. “Beyond the variables that comprise the analysis report, the staff has also worked with the stress of the pandemic and nursing shortages that are being experienced in nursing homes throughout the country. The Five Star Rating validates the dedication, hard work and attention to detail that goes into the quality of care provided for our Veteran residents and qualified family members.”

“The KVH is ‘A Place of Honor,’” said Kafer Peele, Superintendent at the Kansas Veterans Home. “Every resident deserves to receive the highest quality care while being treated with dignity and respect.”

For more information about the Kansas Veterans Home, click HERE.

