Kansas, national gas prices trending downward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in Kansas and across the nation continue their downward trend, and experts attribute the drop to concerns over a possible resurgence of COVID-19..

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday morning was $2.98 in Kansas.

That’s down a nickel from the $3.03 per gallon cost of a week ago and 13 cents lower than the $3.11 per gallon from a month ago in the Sunflower State..

Nationally, AAA says, the average price for a gallon of unleaded on Wednesday morning was $3.34 per gallon, down four cents from the $3.38 per gallon of a week ago and eight cents below the $3.42 per gallon of a month ago.

In spite of the drops, the prices are still substantially higher than they were a year ago.

In Kansas, gas was going for $1.93 per gallon at this time in 2020, while the national average was $2.15.

In addition to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, AAA says the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries -- or OPEC -- and its allies not to cut production is contributing to the recent drop in prices.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded fuel in Topeka was going for between $2.87 and $3.09 per gallon on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.