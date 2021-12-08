Advertisement

Kansas delegation honors late Sen. Bob Dole with wreath laying at WWII Memorial

The Kansas delegation honored the late Senator Bob Dole in a wreath-laying ceremony at the...
The Kansas delegation honored the late Senator Bob Dole in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, D.C.(Sen. Roger Marshall / Facebook)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas congressional delegation held a wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday morning to honor and pay respects to the late Senator Bob Dole. CLICK HERE to watch the ceremony.

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, General Joseph Martin formally laid the wreath at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. Senator Roger Marshall offered a prayer and opening remarks. Senator Jerry Moran also spoke along with representatives LaTurner, Mann and Davids.

Former congressman Kevin Yoder and former Senator Pat Roberts were also in attendance and made remarks.

