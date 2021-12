TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire swept through a Hi-Crest house Wednesday morning, sending smoke across a wide area of southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a residence at 810 S.E. 33rd St.

Crews continued battling the fire as of 9 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

