Grassfire burns 20 acres in Pottawatomie County on Tuesday morning

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called out for a grassfire along US 24 near Saint George on Tuesday morning

Shortly after 8:30 fire crews were called to a grassfire near the intersection of Lake Elbo Road and US 24.

The fire covered nearly 20 acres before crews were able to get it under control.

There were 3 structures in the area, that crews were able to save from fire damage.

Damage from the fire was contained to grass and trees in the area, no damage estimate was available.

Crews had the fire contained and cleared the scene shortly after 11am.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

