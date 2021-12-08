Advertisement

Former college basketball player, NBA coach to discuss new motivational book with Topeka students

FILE - Kansas State guard Jacob Pullen, left, bats the ball away from Western Illinois guard...
FILE - Kansas State guard Jacob Pullen, left, bats the ball away from Western Illinois guard David Nurse during the second half of a college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2007 in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won the game 77-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former professional basketball player and NBA coach will turn his focus to student-athletes in Topeka to help keep them motivated and “breakthrough.”

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Advisors Excel says David Nurse, former player and NBA coach turned author and motivational speaker, will turn his attention to area student-athletes in Topeka High School’s auditorium to share his proven strategies to develop confidence and find success.

Advisors Excel said Nurse was a fixture on the court as he played ball at Western Illinois and later in Spain, Greece and Australia professionally. After his professional ball career, he was hired as the shooting coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

Nurse also holds two Guinness World Records for 3-point shooting; most threes made with one basketball in one minute (20); and most threes made with one basketball in five minutes (81).

“As part of our InspireU series at Advisors Excel, every quarter, we bring a speaker in for personal and professional development. When we decided to bring David in, we thought it would also be a great opportunity to also share David’s message with area high school basketball players,” said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster. “I hope that the student-athletes hear his message and can put it into practice in their life and on the court.”

A follow-up to his first book, “Pivot and Go,” the organization said Nurse recently released his second book, “Breakthrough,” which provides a framework to maximize daily breakthrough moments to unlock creative potential. It said “Breakthrough” focuses on four key areas:

  • Breakthrough confidence
  • Breakthrough cooperation
  • Breakthrough service
  • Breakthrough purpose

“To become outstanding at what we do, we must go through a period of obsession – a period where we completely block out the chatter and noise so we can pour every ounce of our being into this new skill,” said Nurse. “This pace isn’t forever, but to meet elite status, we must run parts of our life in Usain Bolt sprints.”

For more information about Nurse or “Breakthrough,” click HERE.

