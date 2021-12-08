Advertisement

ESU’s Mackenzie Dimarco named school’s first female soccer All-American

Junior Forward Mackenzie Dimarco was named ESU Women's Soccer's First All-American on Wednesday.
Junior Forward Mackenzie Dimarco was named ESU Women's Soccer's First All-American on Wednesday.(Emporia State University)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University is celebrating a big first thanks to Junior Mackenzie Dimarco.

Dimarco, who plays forward on ESU’s Women’s Soccer team was named Second-Team All-American for NCAA Division II. This is the first All-American for the Women’s Soccer program.

According to Emporia State, Dimarco was allso name First-Team All-MIAA and First-Team All-Region.

Dimarco led the MIAA in goals, game winning goals and shots during the 2021 season. She also ranked second in total points and sixth in shot on goal accuracy.

According to ESU, Dimarco is third in the nation in total goals, fifth in game winning goals and shots on goal per game, seventh in goals per game, eighth in total points, and 12th in shots per game. She tied the MIAA record of 20 goals in a season set by Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. Her 41 points rank 11th on MIAA single season chart.

Dimarco is from Pleasant Hill, Mo.

The Lady Hornets soccer team finished as MIAA Tournament Champions with a record of 19-3-1.

