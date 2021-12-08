Advertisement

Downtown Topeka church continues holiday tradition

First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, will continue its "Noon Noels" series at noon...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church will continue one of its holiday traditions with a midweek, lunch-hour concert series featuring high school students.

“Noon Noels” will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the Seaman High school Show Choir performing.

The series will conclude from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, when the Shawnee Heights High School Choralaires will perform.

The series kicked off on Dec. 1 with Washburn Rural High School’s This Generation choir performing.

The concerts showcase local high school choirs singing holiday songs. An audience sing-along also is featured. A brief devotional message is included in the half-hour program.

Those who attend in person will receive a bag of Christmas cookies to take home after each performance.

The concerts will be live-streamed at https://fpctopeka.org/noon-noels-3/.

