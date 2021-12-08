Downtown Topeka businesses encourage “window shopping” with GPT decorating contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka businesses started decorating for Christmas time and the Greater Topeka Partnership brought back a window decorating contest for one business to win a prize.

The public is invited to walk down S Kansas Ave. to shop, check out the window displays at each downtown business, and vote for their favorite.

The contest started on Dec. 1 and will end Dec. 21. The business with the most votes at the end of the contest will win a prize of $500, a trophy, and GTP will share an article about the winning business.

Charlotte Chalansky, a cashier at Ash Boutique, shared how much customers are enjoying the festivities and how this contest is good for increasing business.

“I think it’s a good idea because it just brings people downtown to Topeka,” Chalansky said. “We are trying to get downtown up and running again. I have had a lot of people come in and say they like the festive holiday sweaters, so that kind of brings them it, and the trees and the snow I think are just festive on their own.”

Stephanie Norwood, the GTP’s director of events, said in a release that the contest can benefit downtown Topeka.

“This competition is a great way for downtown businesses to engage their customers and encourage retail traffic,” Norwood said. “Last year, we had hundreds of people cast votes for their favorite holiday windows, and many displays were shared through social media sites online. If you are looking for a great way to promote your business, and possibly win $500, I encourage you to register for the competition.”

