Crash reported on N.W. US-75 highway in North Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a collision early Wednesday on US-75 highway near N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a crash early Wednesday on a North Topeka highway.

The crash was reported around 7:24 a..m. on northbound US-75 highway at N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road. The location was near the Westgate Bridge,

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

