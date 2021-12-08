‘Child Safety Seat Check’ offers assistance with child safety seat installation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four area agencies in Manhattan are doing their part to keep children safe while riding in vehicles in Riley County.

Every Tuesday, the Child Safety Seat Check Lane helps adults make sure child car seats are properly installed and being used appropriately for the child’s age and size.

Trained volunteers from the Riley County Police Department, Riley County EMS, Manhattan Fire Department and Life Choice Ministries take turn running the Child Safety Seat Check Lane at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters.

The volunteers double check how the car seat is installed in the vehicle, along with making sure the straps, and buckles are in the appropriate spots for the child’s size.

“We want your kids to be as safe as possible in these cars, and therefore we’re out here to basically help the public come in and have a place where they feel comfortable to ask their questions and get a friendly answer.” Riley County Police Department, Officer Keith Backensto says.

The Child Safety Seat Check Lane is held every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm at Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters at the corner of Kimball and Denison Avenues in Manhattan.

