Chiefs S Mathieu nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu has been recognized for his excellence on the field, and off of it.

Mathieu is the Chiefs’ 2021 nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Mathieu has earned All-Pro nods in both of his previous seasons with the Chiefs while anchoring the defense on two Super Bowl runs.

His impact on the field has been great, but Mathieu has also connected with the communities in Kansas City and the other locations he has played through his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. The foundation aids community members in various ways; including food drives, supplying kids with school supplies, and pandemic relief.

We need your help, Chiefs Kingdom‼️



Tweet out #WPMOYChallenge + Mathieu to vote for @Mathieu_Era! The winner of the Charity Challenge presented by @Nationwide will be awarded a $25,000 contribution to a charity of their choice. Every RT is a vote 🗳 pic.twitter.com/Nw597IipcL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.