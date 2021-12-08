Advertisement

Chiefs S Mathieu nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after recovering a fumble by Las Vegas...
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after recovering a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu has been recognized for his excellence on the field, and off of it.

Mathieu is the Chiefs’ 2021 nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Mathieu has earned All-Pro nods in both of his previous seasons with the Chiefs while anchoring the defense on two Super Bowl runs.

His impact on the field has been great, but Mathieu has also connected with the communities in Kansas City and the other locations he has played through his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. The foundation aids community members in various ways; including food drives, supplying kids with school supplies, and pandemic relief.

