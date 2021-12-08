3 arrested after burglary in southwest Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men were arrested on Wednesday after they were found at the scene of a burglary in southwest Douglas Co.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, near East 100 Rd. and Highway 56 in the southwestern part of the county.

While speaking with a resident on the property, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies saw a man run from an outbuilding and then dive through a window to get away from another man who had driven one of the victim’s vehicles through a different building.

Deputies said they then pursued the vehicle into a nearby field where the suspect had become stuck. Two males were taken into and were identified as a 22-year-old Carbondale man and a 22-year-old man from Overbrook.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicates Eli John McCormick, 22, of Overbrook, was arrested for aggravated burglary and two counts of failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the second man arrested.

As deputies continued to process the crime scene, they found a third suspect, a 40-year-old Topeka man, who had been hiding in an outbuilding on the property. He too was taken into custody.

This Douglas Co. booking report indicates Jeffrey Warren Ard, 40, of Topeka, was also arrested for aggravated burglary.

While waiting to be interviewed by deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said one suspect required medical attention and was taken to LMH Health.

