Advertisement

Washburn Volleyball team features four All-Americans, the most in program history

Washburn Volleyball players on the AVCA All-American Team.
Washburn Volleyball players on the AVCA All-American Team.(Washburn Athletics)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Allison Maxwell becomes just the fifth player in Ichabod history to be on the AVCA All-America First Team and is joined by three more Ichabods on the All-American team.

She was an All-American Honorable Mention in 2018. Maxwell’s third in the nation with a .422 hitting percentage and has 361 kills this year. She’s also just the fifth player in Washburn history to have more than 1,000 career kills and 400 career blocks.

Genna Berg and Faith Rottinghaus earned second team accolades and Kelsey Gordon earned an honorable mention nod.

Berg, a senior outside hitter, was also named to the AVCA All-America second team in 2019. This season, Berg is leading the team with 434 kills and averages 3.74 kills per set.

Rottinghaus, a senior libero, earned her first AVCA All-American award with a second team selection. Rottinghaus averages 6.59 digs per set (third in Division II) and has 764 total digs (fourth in Division II).

Gordon is also a first-time AVCA All-American award winner. The senior opposite hitter is third on the team with 291 kills and fifth in the MIAA with a .356 hitting percentage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night

Latest News

OMAHA, NE - December 3, 2021 - during a game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Kansas...
KU Volleyball lands three players on the AVCA All-Region Team
OMAHA, NE - December 3, 2021 - during a game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Kansas...
KU Volleyball prepare for Sweet Sixteen matchup against #3 Pittsburgh
Morning Sports
Morning Sports
Washburn volleyball celebrates after defeating #1 Central Missouri to advance to the NCAA DII...
Evergy Plaza hosting watch party for Washburn Volleyball match