Washburn Volleyball team features four All-Americans, the most in program history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Allison Maxwell becomes just the fifth player in Ichabod history to be on the AVCA All-America First Team and is joined by three more Ichabods on the All-American team.

She was an All-American Honorable Mention in 2018. Maxwell’s third in the nation with a .422 hitting percentage and has 361 kills this year. She’s also just the fifth player in Washburn history to have more than 1,000 career kills and 400 career blocks.

Genna Berg and Faith Rottinghaus earned second team accolades and Kelsey Gordon earned an honorable mention nod.

Berg, a senior outside hitter, was also named to the AVCA All-America second team in 2019. This season, Berg is leading the team with 434 kills and averages 3.74 kills per set.

Rottinghaus, a senior libero, earned her first AVCA All-American award with a second team selection. Rottinghaus averages 6.59 digs per set (third in Division II) and has 764 total digs (fourth in Division II).

Gordon is also a first-time AVCA All-American award winner. The senior opposite hitter is third on the team with 291 kills and fifth in the MIAA with a .356 hitting percentage.

