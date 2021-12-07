Tuesday night forecast: One more night in the 20s before we warm up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been cool, but nothing too out of the ordinary with highs in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will be cold once more in the mid to low 20s before we gradually warm to near 70 degrees this Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds S at 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Dewpoints lately have been dry in the teens and 20s, but southeast winds on Wednesday will aid in bringing back warmer and thankfully a little more moisture in air for Thursday and Friday with dewpoints in the 30-40 degree range.

Many spots will hit 60 degrees on Thursday with south winds at 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny skies. If you think that’s a little unusual for December, wait until Friday when temperatures in some spots, especially farther south, may reach 70 degrees!

A strong cold front will then briefly push temperatures back to the 20s for lows and 40s and low 50s for highs for this upcoming weekend. It may be a strong cold front, but unfortunately conditions will stay dry with no significant chances for any precipitation into next week. We will quickly warm back to the 60s to begin the second full week of December.

Warming up again by Thursday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While dry conditions exist for the 8 day, there is a storm system that will need to be watched in the Friday to Friday night time frame. Right now precipitation should stay north in Nebraska but if there is a shift of the storm system southward that could lead to some areas getting some much needed moisture during this time frame.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.