Tuesday forecast: Seasonal today, warming up the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday where most spots were stuck in the 30s, highs will be about 5° warmer today with highs in the 40s and more seasonal for this time of year.

The warming trend continues the rest of the week with 50s tomorrow and 60s to end the week. Precipitation chances still remain low however there will be a storm system affecting the region Friday into Friday night. Confidence is higher that the bulk of the measurable precipitation will remain to the north in Nebraska but if the storm system does shift south that could mean a chance of precipitation during this time-frame. Since lows are expected to be below freezing Friday night this will be monitored closely.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

The rest of the week including the weekend, the winds will be in the 20-30 mph with gusts with Friday the day where winds will be closer to 30 mph. Highs reaching 70° can’t be ruled out Thursday and/or Friday in some spots.

This weekend will be seasonal on Saturday before warming back up Sunday through next week. There does remain uncertainty on how warm it will get Monday and Tuesday but confidence is high that highs will be above average for this time of year and at least in the 50s.

While dry conditions exist for the 8 day, there is a storm system that will need to be watched in the Friday to Friday night time frame. Right now precipitation should stay north in Nebraska but if there is a shift of the storm system southward that could lead to some areas getting some much needed moisture during this time frame.

