Salvation Army only at 9% of Red Kettle goal

Red Kettle Campaign
Red Kettle Campaign(WLOX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Friday, Dec. 5, the Topeka Salvation Army says it is only at 9% of its $260,000 community goal. It said it is looking for community’s generosity to come through for it.

“The money raised at Christmas will not only assist in providing food and toys for those in need at Christmas time, but is part of the fundraising effort for over 33% of our yearly budget,” said Captain Christian Lopez. “As our biggest fundraiser of the year, it is imperative that we make our goal so that our social service programs and community meals are sustainable throughout the year.”

The Salvation Army said it provides social services to low-income residents and struggling families. The services include a hot and nutritious community meal served Monday through Friday.

The organization said other services it provides include rent and utility assistance for those with eviction and disconnection notices; a food pantry; and eye exams and glasses for those who qualify.

Besides the familiar sound of the bell at the red kettle, Salvation Army said there are also other ways to give:

  • Online donations – To make an online donation, click HERE.
  • Mal or walk-in donations – All checks and money orders can be sent to 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka, KS 66607 or can be dropped off during office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army said volunteers are still needed through Dec. 24. It said all shifts are in 2-hour increments. To sign up to volunteer, click HERE.

