Salute Our Heroes: Sergeant uses passion for cars with JCPD’s new D.A.R.E. car project

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Police Department Sergeant has been serving the community since 2001, he is now using his passion for cars with a new project for the police department.

Sergeant Eliel Borges was asked to help choose and design the new ‘‘D.A.R.E.’’ car for the Junction City Police Department, because of his Camaro collection and passion for cars.

“I wanted to do something more unique, something that I’m more passionate about, and they...I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to be able to now put a project together.” Junction City Police Department, Eliel Borges says.

The new ‘'D.A.R.E.'’ car is a Chevy Camaro and is just one tool for engaging students in the ‘'D.A.R.E.'’ program which is aimed at teaching children how to resist peer pressure and have drug and violence free lives.

“The kids always ask us questions about being police officers and stuff like that, so we give them a lot of information about our career and our jobs.” Borges says.

Borges leads the Community Involvement unit, where he oversees the school resource officers, and assists in organizing community events.

In his free time, when he’s not working with his cars, Borges likes to play golf, and he is helping to plan an inaugural golf tournament to benefit the Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

“The department, this administration, allows...and gives me the opportunities to...actually have my passions and to be able to do it in here in law enforcement. I actually love it.” Borges says.

Borges says most of the time when working cases, you see the criminal side of the community but getting to help with community events gives officers the opportunity to see the good side of the community.

“Every time we have a chance to...deal with good people, and we see that we’re making a difference, that’s probably the best part of the job.” Borges says.

In the next few months, Sergeant Borges and the Junction City Police Department will unveil the new ‘'D.A.R.E.'’ Camaro, which will have logos from every Geary County school on it.

