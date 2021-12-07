Advertisement

President Biden to visit KC Wednesday

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden’s team has released details on his visit to Kansas City.

KCTV5 reports President Joe Biden will fly into Kansas City just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Biden will then make a speech at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Headquarters and will leave the city just before 4 p.m.

KCATA Headquarters are located at 1200 E. 18th St. in Kansas City, Mo.

Biden’s team said he will discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure plan approved by Congress in November.

