President Biden to visit KC Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden’s team has released details on his visit to Kansas City.

KCTV5 reports President Joe Biden will fly into Kansas City just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Biden will then make a speech at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Headquarters and will leave the city just before 4 p.m.

KCATA Headquarters are located at 1200 E. 18th St. in Kansas City, Mo.

Biden’s team said he will discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure plan approved by Congress in November.

