One taken into custody Monday after foot pursuit in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police took one person into custody late Monday morning following a short foot pursuit that resulted after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of N.E. Seward and Chester avenues.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said an officer saw a stolen vehicle near N.E. Seward and Forest avenues.

A short foot pursuit followed and officers took a man into custody near N.E. Seward Avenue and Green Street.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said there was no vehicle pursuit by officers.

Meanwhile, a two-vehicle crash between a white van and a black four-door vehicle occurred just before the foot chase at N.E. Seward and Chester avenues.

No injuries were reported to police and no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, Spiker said.

There was no immediate word on whether the man taken into custody was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

The investigation was ongoing on Monday afternoon, Spiker said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.