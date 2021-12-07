Man, 67, injured when dirt bike strikes deer in southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A 67-year-old Pittsburg man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the dirt bike he was riding struck a deer in Crawford County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:45 p.m. at E. 590th Avenue and Sugar Creek Road, on the northwest side of Pittsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, John H. Burns was riding a Kawasaki dirt bike west on E. 590th Avenue when it struck a deer crossing the roadway.

Burns, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

