‘Living Nativity’ set for Sunday at west Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka church will continue a Christmas tradition this coming weekend.

First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn Road, will have its “Living Nativity” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

People can enter the church’s south parking lot to see the “Living Nativity.”

Guests are asked to enter the parking lot from northbound Fairlawn Road.

