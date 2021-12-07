Advertisement

‘Living Nativity’ set for Sunday at west Topeka church

First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn, will have a drive-through "Living Nativity" from 5...
First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn, will have a drive-through "Living Nativity" from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka church will continue a Christmas tradition this coming weekend.

First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn Road, will have its “Living Nativity” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

People can enter the church’s south parking lot to see the “Living Nativity.”

Guests are asked to enter the parking lot from northbound Fairlawn Road.

