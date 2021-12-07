KU Volleyball prepare for Sweet Sixteen matchup against #3 Pittsburgh

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time in program history, Kansas University Volleyball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen after beating #20 Creighton, 3-to-1.

The victory is the second consecutive win over a ranked opponent. KU was 0-6 against ranked teams during the regular season. And it’s over a 31-win Creighton team (The most by any NCAA D1 team this season).

”We had to finish pretty strong to get here but now once that happened, I think they’ve kind of said, ‘wow, lets enjoy this,’” said Head Coach Ray Bechard. “Whether we’re flying under the radar still I’m not sure. We just beat two ranked teams, one on the road so, I’m sure we’ll get Pitts full attention and their best effort,” he said.”

Kansas (18-11) takes on #3 Pittsburgh Thursday, Dec. 9, at noon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.