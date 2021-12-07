Advertisement

KU Volleyball lands three players on the AVCA All-Region Team

OMAHA, NE - December 3, 2021 - during a game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Kansas...
OMAHA, NE - December 3, 2021 - during a game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Kansas Jayhawks at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics(Aiden Droge | Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansas volleyball players are represented on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Midwest All-Region Team for their efforts on the court.

Caroline Bien is the Regional Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Region Team, alongside Caroline Crawford and Jenny Mosser who both received All-Region Honorable Mention.

Bien becomes the second Jayhawk to be named AVCA Region Freshman of the Year, joining Tayler Soucie, who earned the honor in 2013. She was previously named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Crawford was also named Second Team All-Big 12, earning all-conference accolades for the second straight season.

Mosser picked up her second consecutive All-Midwest Region selection after previously being named 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team.

