KU journalist is one of the last journalists to interview Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bob Dole inspired many. But he especially left his mark on students who stepped foot onto The University of Kansas.

“He really showed what can come out of KU and what kind of people the University of Kansas can shape into figures of the world and changing the world, I think it’s important people know who he is and remember who he is because he did make a lot of changes in the world and was a massive giant in politics, ” said The Daily Kansan editor-in-chief, Stef Manchen.

Manchen was possibly the last journalist to interview dole in early August, she says his words left her speechless.

“He was telling me about the Dole Institute and how he really wanted students from any walk of life to be able to get educated on politics and that was his inspiration behind that.”

His accomplishments and inspirations are too large to squeeze into just one column on a newspaper, so the Kansan spent nearly five months creating a 16-page dedication on Dole’s life this past October.

“We kind of wanted to break this massive figure in politics and public service a little bit with him being from Kansas and attending KU for a year, he’s just like us so we wanted to make him more digestible to college students,” she said.

Manchen says his legacy and words will continue to travel the halls of Ku, hoping students take his actions and carry them on.

“It didn’t matter what side of the aisle you walked on in politics, it was more so about coming together and making the changes so one of the things I found while researching him was how he came together with President Clinton after he lost the race to him and they made a bunch of changes when coming together and working on specifically raising money for the children of the victims of 9/11.″

The Dole Institute is normally closed on Mondays, but it was open this Monday in honor of dole and expanding its hours from 9-a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.