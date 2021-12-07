Advertisement

KCSL celebrates new home for Red Stocking Breakfast

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time holiday season fundraiser returns this weekend in a new location.

Kansas Children’s Service League joined The Pennant at the downtown Topeka restaurant Monday to cut a ribbon marking their partnership for the Red Stocking Breakfast.

The annual event features breakfast served up by area celebrities, along with entertainment and Santa. It raises money for KCSL’s programs to support families.

The Pennant stepped up after former host Carlos O’Kelly’s closed its doors during the pandemic.

Monday’s event also welcomed KCSL as a new member of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd says businesses support their organization year-round, so it’s important for them to join an organization supporting those connections.

“Obviously we can’t do the work that we do without businesses coming alongside us, and supporting us both financially and by something they volunteered to help us with events like the Red Stocking Breakfast,” Cozadd said.

The Red Stocking Breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 11 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka. 13 NEWS anchor Melissa Brunner and Chief Photojournalist Doug Brown are honorary chairpersons this year.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and may be purchased through 5 p.m. Thursday at www.kcsl.org. They’ll also be available at the door for $18.

