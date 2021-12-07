Advertisement

Kansas obtains injunction against vaccine mandates for federal contractors

Aerospace workers from Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems gather Monday, Oct. 18, to protest vaccine mandates.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal court blocked a third vaccination mandate aimed at federal contractors on Tuesday.

The injunction comes as result of a lawsuit filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and six other states. It means the federal vaccine mandate on contractors must be halted at least for now.

The mandate affects big local businesses like Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation and universities like Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, and Wichita State University.

Wichita State’s President Dr. Rick Muma released a statement saying the university is suspending the employee vaccine mandate requirement and process, effective immediately.

“This is yet another example where our university community continues to demonstrate their commitment to compliance, the health and safety of our community, and adjusting when necessary,” Muma said in a university announcement.

Cornell Beard, the president for the Wichita Machinists Union, which represents more than 7,000 members regarding the injunction, called the decision huge.

“This is huge for the membership. We’ve been waiting and fighting for this. This is exactly what happens when you don’t listen to ‘there’s nothing you can do,’” said Beard.

Tuesday’s injunction follows two other vaccine mandates being put on hold. One from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services impacting most health care workers, and the other requiring vaccines or regular testing for private businesses with more than 100 employees.

A copy of today’s ruling regarding the federal contractor mandate is available at https://bit.ly/3DChN73.

