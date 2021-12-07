Advertisement

Jackson County woman arrested on meth count in North Topeka

Valerie Lynn Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on NW Topeka Blvd.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County woman is behind bars on Tuesday morning following her arrest on a meth count late Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The arrest followed a traffic stop conducted by Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies around 11 p.m. at N.W. Morse and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said the traffic stop was conducted on a 2006 Toyota Avalon that had an expired license tag.

During the investigation, Christian said, a K-9 unit assisted and illegal narcotics were located.

A passenger, Valerie L. Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on a Jackson County warrant.

She was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation

