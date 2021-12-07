Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly presented an honor to one Kansas business

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly presented to a Kansas business, based in Overland Park, the 2021 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award on Monday, Dec. 6.

Gov. Kelly presented the award to Black and Veatch Monday morning at the statehouse.

The engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company was founded in 1905 and recorded $3.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

The Governor’s office said Black and Veatch currently exports its expertise to 173 countries, and works as a contractor with the federal government for massive infrastructure projects.

At the ceremony, Governor Kelly shared how the pandemic challenged exporters in particular.

“The pandemic has impacted even the most seasoned exporters in ways they could not have foreseen,” said Gov. Kelly. “Despite the challenges, some Kansas companies have made record high export sales this past year.”

Black and Veatch engineered and constructed laboratories in several countries to specifically combat COVID-19.

Last year’s recipients were Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC in Arkansas City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood

Latest News

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd joins team members from The Pennant and Greater Topeka Partnership reps in...
KCSL celebrates new home for Red Stocking Breakfast
KCSL and The Pennant celebrate their new partnership for the Red Stocking Breakfast.
KCSL celebrates Topeka Chamber membership, new home for Red Stocking Breakfast
Governor Laura Kelly presented to a Kansas business, based in Overland Park, the 2021...
Gov. Kelly presents 2021 Exporter Award to Black and Veatch
KU Football taps Syracuse for offensive position