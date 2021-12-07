Gov. Laura Kelly presented an honor to one Kansas business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly presented to a Kansas business, based in Overland Park, the 2021 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award on Monday, Dec. 6.

Gov. Kelly presented the award to Black and Veatch Monday morning at the statehouse.

The engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company was founded in 1905 and recorded $3.7 billion in revenue in 2020.

The Governor’s office said Black and Veatch currently exports its expertise to 173 countries, and works as a contractor with the federal government for massive infrastructure projects.

At the ceremony, Governor Kelly shared how the pandemic challenged exporters in particular.

“The pandemic has impacted even the most seasoned exporters in ways they could not have foreseen,” said Gov. Kelly. “Despite the challenges, some Kansas companies have made record high export sales this past year.”

Black and Veatch engineered and constructed laboratories in several countries to specifically combat COVID-19.

Last year’s recipients were Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC in Arkansas City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.