Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes

Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.(Geary County Jail)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley soldier is facing child sex crime charges after his arrest last week.

The Junction City Police Dept. says Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested on Friday, December 3rd at 4:00 p.m. and was booked into the Geary County jail a short time later.

JCPD says Wahl is facing charges of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a child less than 14 years of age, and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child; Fondling a Child under 14.

The alleged incident took place in Junction City.

According to the Fort Riley Public Affairs Office, Wahl has been assigned to Fort Riley since February 2020. He has been in the Army since 2005.

No other information has been released.

