Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley soldier is facing child sex crime charges after his arrest last week.

The Junction City Police Dept. says Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested on Friday, December 3rd at 4:00 p.m. and was booked into the Geary County jail a short time later.

JCPD says Wahl is facing charges of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a child less than 14 years of age, and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child; Fondling a Child under 14.

The alleged incident took place in Junction City.

According to the Fort Riley Public Affairs Office, Wahl has been assigned to Fort Riley since February 2020. He has been in the Army since 2005.

No other information has been released.

