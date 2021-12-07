Evergy Plaza hosting watch party for Washburn Volleyball match

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn volleyball team is just two matches away from an NCAA title, with a quarter-final match ahead this week against West Texas A&M.

That match, set for 11 a.m. Thursday, will be broadcast at Evergy Plaza for everyone to see. The venue has partnered with Washburn University to put together an opportunity for the community to support its hometown team. The match will be broadcast on Evergy Plaza’s 30 ft. screen.

