Crews extinguish car fire early Tuesday in city’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:54 a.m. at 619 N.E. Forest Ave.

It was initially reported as a structure fire.

However, first-arriving crews found a Jeep sport utility vehicle on fire behind the residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before it caused substantial damage to the vehicle.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby garage.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

