Advertisement

Crews extinguish car fire early Tuesday in city’s Oakland neighborhood

Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire early Tuesday behind a residence at 619 N.E. Foreset...
Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire early Tuesday behind a residence at 619 N.E. Foreset Ave. in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire early Tuesday in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:54 a.m. at 619 N.E. Forest Ave.

It was initially reported as a structure fire.

However, first-arriving crews found a Jeep sport utility vehicle on fire behind the residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before it caused substantial damage to the vehicle.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby garage.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
A woman was taken to a local hospital after a crash Monday morning in the 2800 block of S.W....
Woman taken to hospital after Monday morning crash in south Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Salute Our Heroes: Sergeant Eliel Borges
KU journalist is one of the last journalists to interview Bob Dole
KU journalist is one of the last journalists to interview Bob Dole
Omicron variant not detected in Kansas, Gov. Kelly asks Kansans to prepare
Omicron variant not detected in Kansas, Gov. Kelly asks Kansans to prepare