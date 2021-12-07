Advertisement

Crews combat large brush fire on SE Madison

Topeka Fire crews battled a large brush fire Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of S.E. Madison.
Topeka Fire crews battled a large brush fire Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of S.E. Madison.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large brush fire that got out of control Tuesday morning sent white smoke over the downtown Topeka area.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at Naly’s Outdoor Co., 1801 S.E. Madison.

A large amount of white smoke was billowing from the brush that was on fire for more than 30 minutes.

Crews hooked up to a hydrant at the northwest corner of S.E. 18th and Madison and sprayed water on the brush pile from an apparatus on top of a fire engine.

The incident initially was reported as a possible structure fire near S.E. 17th and Madison.

However, first-arriving crews discovered the fire was coming from a large brush pile in an open area just south of S.E. 18th and Madison.

Topeka Fire Department public information officer Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS at the scene that people need to have permits and notify authorities before they begin to burn brush piles in the city.

He added that people should take extra precautions because of dry conditions in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night

Latest News

Aerospace workers from Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems gather Monday, Oct. 18, to...
Kansas obtains injunction against vaccine mandates for federal contractors
Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army only at 9% of Red Kettle goal
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Biden to visit KC Wednesday
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes