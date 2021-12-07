Crews combat large brush fire on SE Madison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large brush fire that got out of control Tuesday morning sent white smoke over the downtown Topeka area.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at Naly’s Outdoor Co., 1801 S.E. Madison.

A large amount of white smoke was billowing from the brush that was on fire for more than 30 minutes.

Crews hooked up to a hydrant at the northwest corner of S.E. 18th and Madison and sprayed water on the brush pile from an apparatus on top of a fire engine.

The incident initially was reported as a possible structure fire near S.E. 17th and Madison.

However, first-arriving crews discovered the fire was coming from a large brush pile in an open area just south of S.E. 18th and Madison.

Topeka Fire Department public information officer Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS at the scene that people need to have permits and notify authorities before they begin to burn brush piles in the city.

He added that people should take extra precautions because of dry conditions in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.