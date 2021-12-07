Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Some residents in South Carolina were treated to a Griswold’s Christmas … sort of.

Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Raising Cane location in Charleston to grab some chicken, according to WCSC.

But he didn’t stop there. The comedian went behind the counter to surprise unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter, and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were even able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

And while he may have asked if he could “refill your eggnog for you or get you something to eat,” it’s not likely Chase offered to “drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead,” in this scenario – leaving that for Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount