Woman taken to hospital after Monday morning crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after a crash Monday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police at the scene said a white, four-door Lincoln car was traveling south on Topeka Boulevard when it swerved to the right.

The car went up and over a curb on the west side of the street before it struck a metal streetlight pole. The car knocked the metal pole over, then struck a tree in a grassy area just off of Topeka Boulevard.

After the impact, the metal pole fell at a northwesterly angle across the hood of the car.

A wire that had connected the streetlight pole to a power pole on the west side of the 2800 block of S.W. Fairway was knocked down. S.W. Fairway is a street that runs north and south between S.W. 27th and S.W. 29th streets, immediately west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The front end of the car, meanwhile, sustained heavy damage after it hit the tree.

The Lincoln’s driver told police she swerved after someone in another vehicle threw something at her.

The woman who was driving the Lincoln was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.

