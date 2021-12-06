Advertisement

Two teens killed, three others injured in fiery crash early Sunday in Manhattan

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were killed and three others were injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed and caught fire early Sunday on the southwest edge of Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fort Riley Boulevard and Scenic Drive.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Fort Riley Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the south ditch and struck a concrete bridge pillar. The Trailblazer caught fire after it hit the pillar.

Two passengers in the Trailblazer were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14, both of Manhattan. The patrol said it wasn’t known if either was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, 14, of Manhattan, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City., Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Vazques-Ponce was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, of Manhattan, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Smith Haynes was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Paris Eboni Burgess, 17, of Manhattan, also was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Burgess was wearing a seat belt.

