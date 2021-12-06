Advertisement

Topeka woman suffers serious injuries in turnpike crash

A Topeka woman suffered serious injuries Saturday night when the car she was driving collided...
A Topeka woman suffered serious injuries Saturday night when the car she was driving collided with a semitrailer on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman suffered serious injuries Saturday night when the car she was driving collided with a semitrailer on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:41 p.m. on westbound I-70, about two miles east of the Shawnee-Douglas county line. The location was about six miles east of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota Avalon and a 2022 Volvo semi were traveling west on I-70 when the Toyota made an evasive maneuver to the left and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the Toyota, Connie Jo Myers, 62, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Myers was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Richard Lynn Fagan, 54, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Fagan was wearing his seat belt.

