Advertisement

Sen. Bob Dole leaves behind legacy as an advocate for disabled

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Sen. Bob Dole is seen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Bob Dole will be remembered for his political career and his military service but one thing that Amy Hyten hopes is not forgotten, is his passion for helping disabled people.

“Senator Bob Dole is probably one of the leading disability advocacy figures in the disability rights movement,” said Hyten. “Both of because of his lived experience as a person with a disability who went on to become a senator and a presidential candidate, but also as his leadership he serve in the many years in the united states senate.”

Many credit Senator Dole’s leadership for the passage of the law prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.

“In 1990 the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed and Senator Dole was a senator at that time and he was one of the integral figures in pushing the Americans with disabilities act from the idea stage to the actual enactment of the law.”

In 1984 he started a foundation that issued grants to organizations to provide training and employment to people with disabilities.

He is also one of the founders of the American Association of People With Disabilities.

Hyten says that Dole never stopped advocating for the disabled.

“A group of students for the Kansas School of the Deaf we’re visiting D.C and they wanted to do a white house tour but they were told that a sign language interpreter was not available and the call came to senator Dole’s office and he immediately stepped in and made sure that those students had a sign language interpreter.”

She says if it wasn’t for Senator Dole there may not be places like the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center.

“it isn’t until people like Senator Dole helped us find the key to open those doors that people could come out into the community and meet friends, meet spouses, they could spend time with family and become a part of the community.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
Manhattan-Ogden School District responds to the death of their two students involved in fiery crash in Riley Co.
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Jeffrey John Reece is arrested after methamphetamine was found in his Ford Escape on Dec. 2,...
Topeka man arrested after meth found in vehicle
Alexandra Michelle Murillo (left) and Matthew Steven Smith are arrested after meth was found in...
Two arrested for meth possession following alleged traffic infraction
FILE - St. George Police
Man who ran from St. George domestic dispute found late Saturday morning

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis Kelce...
Chiefs win 12th-straight over Broncos, 22-9
Nowell leads K-State past Wichita St in rivalry renewal
Nowell leads K-State past Wichita St in rivalry renewal
Bob Dole, a giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has died.
Former congress member: Lynn Jenkins speaks out about Bob Dole’s passing
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
Buck O’Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame