Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is facing charges for having indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, Eric Puckett, 37, was arrested December 3, 2021, by the Sabetha Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, Puckett remained behind bars at the Nemaha Co. Jail without bond.

He is accused of fondling a child above the age of 14.

No other information about Puckett’s arrest was immediately available.

