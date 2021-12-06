Advertisement

Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a child.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is facing charges for having indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, Eric Puckett, 37, was arrested December 3, 2021, by the Sabetha Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, Puckett remained behind bars at the Nemaha Co. Jail without bond.

He is accused of fondling a child above the age of 14.

No other information about Puckett’s arrest was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Barriers removed from downtown Topeka intersection
After several months of traffic restrictions because of construction work, the 1200 block of...
Barriers removed from downtown Topeka intersection
Shawnee County releases its latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
Shawnee Co. health needs assessment finds mental health, obesity as top priorities
Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning on K-18 in...
Fund established for Riley Co. teen killed in fiery crash to assist in funeral expenses