Olathe woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Stephanie Michelle Sanders, 37, of Olathe was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) – An Olathe woman is behind bars following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a 37-year-old Olathe woman was arrested by Jackson County Deputies following a traffic stop Saturday morning. 

Sheriff Morse says a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 1997 Acura near 150th and Q.4 around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a traffic infraction. 

A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 made a positive indication for illegal narcotics within the vehicle. 

Deputies seized items believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

The passenger, Stephanie Michelle Sanders, 37, of Olathe was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

