Monday night forecast: A cold night with cool and cloudy weather continuing Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - December has been warm, but today has been cold with wind chill below freezing all day. Thankfully ( if you don’t like the cold anyway...) the cold weather turns warm by the end of this week with 60s again by Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds N becoming S at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sadly, no precipitation, rain or snow, is expected this week. We have several systems moving through the area this week that will simply bring some cloud cover and will struggle to produce any precipitation. The dry pattern looks to continue.

Mild weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Some may hit 60 degrees on Thursday and 60s look to be widespread by Friday before a strong cold front drops our temperatures again for next weekend. The timing of the cold front will determine how warm we get on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be fairly average for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures right now looking to be in the 40s and low 50s with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s.

Dry conditions look to dominate the forecast this week with any precipitation that develops will likely lead to a total of 0.05″ or less.

