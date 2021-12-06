Advertisement

Monday night forecast: A cold night with cool and cloudy weather continuing Tuesday

Tuesday stays cloudy with temperatures staying a few degrees below average
24 hour temperature change from yesterday
24 hour temperature change from yesterday(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - December has been warm, but today has been cold with wind chill below freezing all day. Thankfully ( if you don’t like the cold anyway...) the cold weather turns warm by the end of this week with 60s again by Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds N becoming S at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sadly, no precipitation, rain or snow, is expected this week. We have several systems moving through the area this week that will simply bring some cloud cover and will struggle to produce any precipitation. The dry pattern looks to continue.

Mild weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Some may hit 60 degrees on Thursday and 60s look to be widespread by Friday before a strong cold front drops our temperatures again for next weekend. The timing of the cold front will determine how warm we get on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be fairly average for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures right now looking to be in the 40s and low 50s with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s.

Cooler for the next few days then warming to 60s again
Cooler for the next few days then warming to 60s again(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Dry conditions look to dominate the forecast this week with any precipitation that develops will likely lead to a total of 0.05″ or less.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Winds not as high as Sunday night but still staying breezy for much of the week as a warming...
Monday forecast: A chilly start to the week
Winds not as high as Sunday night but still staying breezy for much of the week as a warming...
A chilly start to the week
Sunday night forecast - Wind chill in the teens Monday morning
Sunday 10Am forecast - Becoming mostly sunny and windy